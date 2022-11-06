Sign up
Photo 3536
Swirls at Sweet Creek
We did a bit of a photoshoot at Sweet Creek in a break in the rain. There was lots of water in the creek.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, and favs
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
Tags
waterfall
,
capemountainphoto
,
sweet creek
Mark
ace
Beautiful. Very nice shot.
November 6th, 2022
Kate
ace
Love the smooth water from a slow shutter speed
November 6th, 2022
