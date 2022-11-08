Sign up
Photo 3538
Colors of Water Over Rocks
Another shot from Sweet Creek. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
5th November 2022 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
rocks
,
creek
,
"long
,
exposure"
,
capemountainphoto
,
"sweet
,
creek"
,
"smooth
,
water"
Dianne
Very nice.
November 8th, 2022
Erika
ace
Lovely soft image.
November 8th, 2022
