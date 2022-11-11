Previous
Unusual Clouds at Sunset by jgpittenger
Photo 3540

Unusual Clouds at Sunset

I've never seen clouds that look like hair before. It was beautiful and nice to have a break in the rain. I particularly liked the sun reflecting in the water of the outlet.
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Jane Pittenger

Photo Details

KV ace
Spectacular look to the sky… clouds are unique and light is so beautiful.
November 11th, 2022  
Pam ace
Wow. That is an unusual sight. Beautiful.
November 11th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Very nice capture of the unusual sky.
November 11th, 2022  
Bill ace
Really cool sky. Surreal photo.
November 11th, 2022  
