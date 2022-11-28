Sign up
Photo 3548
Stranded Sea Lion
We saw this sea lion on our hike this morning. Black Pearl did a good job with "leave it" thankfully. The tide was coming in so hopefully it will be fine.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
5655
photos
310
followers
115
following
972% complete
3541
3542
3543
3544
3545
3546
3547
3548
481
3543
3544
3545
3546
3547
3548
1626
Views
3
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
28th November 2022 8:22am
ocean
,
sea lion
,
beach"
,
capemountainphoto
,
washburne
