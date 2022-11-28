Previous
Stranded Sea Lion by jgpittenger
Photo 3548

Stranded Sea Lion

We saw this sea lion on our hike this morning. Black Pearl did a good job with "leave it" thankfully. The tide was coming in so hopefully it will be fine.
28th November 2022

Jane Pittenger

