Photo 3558
Can’t Resist the Rays
Black Pearl and I took a beautiful hike with her friend Abby and her person.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
4
4
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5668
photos
308
followers
114
following
974% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
12th December 2022 9:34am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
photographer
,
dogs
,
rays
,
capemountainphoto
carol white
ace
Wonderful sunrays and woodland scenery.Fav😊
December 13th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Oh those beautiful rays!
December 13th, 2022
Monica
Beautiful
December 13th, 2022
Judith Johnson
I love sun's rays in the picture too!
December 13th, 2022
