Can’t Resist the Rays by jgpittenger
Photo 3558

Can’t Resist the Rays

Black Pearl and I took a beautiful hike with her friend Abby and her person.
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Jane Pittenger

carol white ace
Wonderful sunrays and woodland scenery.Fav😊
December 13th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Oh those beautiful rays!
December 13th, 2022  
Monica
Beautiful
December 13th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
I love sun's rays in the picture too!
December 13th, 2022  
