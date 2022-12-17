Previous
Next
Ice Patterns by jgpittenger
Photo 3562

Ice Patterns

Brrr...even on the Coast of Oregon we get freezing occasionally. I thought this was pretty on our pond.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
975% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
attractive image
December 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise