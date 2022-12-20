Previous
Ferns Growing on Tree by jgpittenger
Photo 3565

Ferns Growing on Tree

We had a beautiful hike in between rain storms. I love how ferns and moss grow on downed trees. We live with such rich abundance of green.
20th December 2022 20th Dec 22

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Allison Maltese ace
Beautiful light, and I love those greens. These look similar to the Resurrection Ferns we have in Florida. https://www.flickr.com/photos/falconali/52497750429/in/datetaken-public/
December 20th, 2022  
