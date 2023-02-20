Previous
Juvenile and Adult Together by jgpittenger
Photo 3623

Juvenile and Adult Together

They both chose the same tree to land on. The juvenile was just landing.
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Jane Pittenger

Milanie ace
You hit the jackpot! What a great shot of both of them
February 20th, 2023  
