Photo 3623
Juvenile and Adult Together
They both chose the same tree to land on. The juvenile was just landing.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
birds
juvenile
bald eagles
capemountainphoto
washburne beach
Milanie
You hit the jackpot! What a great shot of both of them
February 20th, 2023
