Juvenile Northern Goshawk Preening

If you look closely you can see his beak pulling at a tail feather. I was thrilled when I saw this bird fly in to one of our trees. I had never seen this bird before and hope I got its ID correct. And I've been so uninspired to even get my camera out with all the miserable cold sleety overcast weather we've had for weeks, so I was particularly delighted.

Sorry to be missing in action. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs