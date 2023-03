Pileated Woodpecker Pair

Best on black. Jim went out to cut some trees and rushed back in telling me to get my bird lens. He had heard a pileated woodpecker and was able to find it behind some brush. I took a bunch of shots and then heard a second woodpecker. Shortly later she came and joined her mate. Unfortunately there were some branches blocking clear shot of her but I was pretty happy nonetheless.

