Sunset in a Glass Ball

We have several glass floats that we have found on the beach over the years that we have lived here. One of them sits on the windowsill of our living room. I was sitting there watching the sunset when I saw the way it lit up the ball, so I took it outside and set it on the railing and started shooting.

