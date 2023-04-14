Sign up
Photo 3659
Joshua Trees
Guess where we are! What amazing trees. I have better ones I took with my big girl camera but no comparison with me so I will post them later.
Thanks for your visits , suggestions, comments and favs
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
0
1
Embed Code
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5840
photos
297
followers
110
following
1002% complete
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
3658
3659
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
tree
,
“joshua
,
tree”
,
capemountainphoto
