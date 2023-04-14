Previous
Next
Joshua Trees by jgpittenger
Photo 3659

Joshua Trees

Guess where we are! What amazing trees. I have better ones I took with my big girl camera but no comparison with me so I will post them later.
Thanks for your visits , suggestions, comments and favs
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1002% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise