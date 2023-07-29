Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3766
Nature's Dark Side
We were eating lunch out on our porch when I saw this spider catch the bee and begin feeding.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6024
photos
289
followers
109
following
1031% complete
View this month »
3759
3760
3761
3762
3763
3764
3765
3766
Latest from all albums
3761
1763
3762
3763
3764
1764
3765
3766
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
29th July 2023 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
flower
,
bee
,
spider
,
lily
,
capemountainphoto
Islandgirl
ace
Wow great close up!
July 30th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wow, outstanding shot!
July 30th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Good timing but still I agree, a bit unsettling for lunch time.
July 30th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Stellar macro
July 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close