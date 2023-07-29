Previous
Nature's Dark Side by jgpittenger
Nature's Dark Side

We were eating lunch out on our porch when I saw this spider catch the bee and begin feeding.
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Islandgirl ace
Wow great close up!
July 30th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wow, outstanding shot!
July 30th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Good timing but still I agree, a bit unsettling for lunch time.
July 30th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Stellar macro
July 30th, 2023  
