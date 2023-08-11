Previous
Next
Swallowtail Stepping Lightly by jgpittenger
Photo 3777

Swallowtail Stepping Lightly

I'm WAY behind...Summer sure gets busy. Sorry.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1035% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

carol white ace
A beautiful close up capture.Fav😊
August 13th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise