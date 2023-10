Milky Way, Reflections and Shooting Star

Best on black. I was waiting for the moon to be out of the sky while I shot and lucked out with a pretty warm and wind free night to shoot. I chose the frame with the shooting star to share. I found it interesting that the reflection of the shooting star doesn't seem to be where it should be. The reflection of the Milky way is right under the MW but the reflection of the meteor is to the right. Maybe d/t wide angle lens distortion. Any ideas?

Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs