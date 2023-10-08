Previous
Great grandmother Cedar Tree by jgpittenger
Photo 3829

Great grandmother Cedar Tree

This is huge and I get to pass it every time I hike from our house up to the horse trails. It would take 5 people with arms outstretched to reach around its trunk.

8th October 2023

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Photo Details

