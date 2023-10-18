Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3836
Sculpture Park
I know these photos from our trip may be getting repetitive, but I want them for my journal. Know need to comment.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6138
photos
275
followers
104
following
1055% complete
View this month »
3844
3845
3846
3847
3848
3849
3850
3851
Latest from all albums
3845
3846
3847
3848
1793
3849
3850
3851
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
21st October 2023 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fall color
,
sculpture park
,
gilbertsville
Rob Z
ace
No - they're great. It's nice to see new places in new areas. :)
November 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close