Previous
Canadian Goose Swimming Into the Color by jgpittenger
Photo 3863

Canadian Goose Swimming Into the Color

I'm still making my way through the photos from our trip. This was taken in Salisbury, Md, where we visited one of our daughters and her husband.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1058% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
November 14th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Wow, such fabulous Autumn colour and composition
November 14th, 2023  
carol white ace
Beautiful autumn colours and reflections.Fav😊
November 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise