Previous
Photo 3863
Canadian Goose Swimming Into the Color
I'm still making my way through the photos from our trip. This was taken in Salisbury, Md, where we visited one of our daughters and her husband.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
3
3
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
25th October 2023 6:15am
Privacy
Public
Tags
reflections
,
bird
,
salisbury
,
canadian goose
,
fall color
,
capemountainphoto
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
November 14th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow, such fabulous Autumn colour and composition
November 14th, 2023
carol white
ace
Beautiful autumn colours and reflections.Fav😊
November 14th, 2023
