Previous
Photo 3866
Kites at Assateague
I'm almost finished going through my photos from our trip back east, so soon I will be getting my camera out again. We were surprised to see kites as well as horses at Assateague.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
2
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6154
photos
275
followers
104
following
3859
3860
3861
3862
3863
3864
3865
3866
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
26th October 2023 10:25am
Privacy
Public
Tags
ocean
,
kites
,
assateague
,
capemountainphoto
Joan Robillard
ace
I love Assateague. I have lots of pictures from my visit there. I went to Assateague and Chincoteague. Just amazing.
November 15th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Love the kites!
November 15th, 2023
