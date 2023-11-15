Previous
Kites at Assateague by jgpittenger
Photo 3866

Kites at Assateague

I'm almost finished going through my photos from our trip back east, so soon I will be getting my camera out again. We were surprised to see kites as well as horses at Assateague.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
1059% complete

Joan Robillard ace
I love Assateague. I have lots of pictures from my visit there. I went to Assateague and Chincoteague. Just amazing.
November 15th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Love the kites!
November 15th, 2023  
