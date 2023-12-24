Previous
Reflections In the Wet Sand by jgpittenger
Photo 3889

Reflections In the Wet Sand

The weather has changed for Christmas and now we have rain...but this was a beautiful day for a beach walk.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1065% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise