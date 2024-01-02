Previous
Swirl by jgpittenger
Photo 3891

Swirl

I've lost my photomojo so it seems like a good time to commit to daily shooting once again. It's hard to post photos I'm not particularly happy with but will do my best.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs. Happy New Year to all
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1066% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise