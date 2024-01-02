Sign up
Previous
Photo 3891
Swirl
I've lost my photomojo so it seems like a good time to commit to daily shooting once again. It's hard to post photos I'm not particularly happy with but will do my best.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs. Happy New Year to all
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
1st January 2024 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stream
,
capemountainphoto
,
enchanted valley
