Previous
Photo 3894
Solitude
Yes, the fog really did look blue! I love the magic of fog and the walker gave it such a sense of peacefulness and solitude to my eye.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
1
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Tags
ocean
,
fog
,
capemountainphoto
,
washburne beach
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that fog is magical!
January 5th, 2024
