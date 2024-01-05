Previous
Solitude by jgpittenger
Solitude

Yes, the fog really did look blue! I love the magic of fog and the walker gave it such a sense of peacefulness and solitude to my eye.
Jane Pittenger

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that fog is magical!
January 5th, 2024  
