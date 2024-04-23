Previous
Rhody and Bee by jgpittenger
Photo 3971

Rhody and Bee

The rhododendrons are beginning to open and with them the arrival of bees. Nature's gifts for sure.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1087% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

carol white ace
A lovely close up capture. Fav 😊
April 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise