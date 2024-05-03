Previous
Burst by jgpittenger
Photo 3982

Burst

It was really fun to watch the surf come up the inlet.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1090% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

carol white ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
May 3rd, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful
May 3rd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Fantastic showing that powerful wave action
May 3rd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Terrific shot
May 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise