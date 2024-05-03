Sign up
Previous
Photo 3982
Burst
It was really fun to watch the surf come up the inlet.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
4
3
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6323
photos
258
followers
99
following
3975
3976
3977
3978
3979
3980
3981
3982
3979
1843
3980
1844
1845
3981
3982
1846
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
29th April 2024 8:33pm
rocks
ocean
capemountainphoto
thor's well
carol white
ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
May 3rd, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful
May 3rd, 2024
Linda Godwin
Fantastic showing that powerful wave action
May 3rd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Terrific shot
May 3rd, 2024
365 Project
close