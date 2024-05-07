Sign up
Photo 3986
pelagic cormorant
Best on black. I thought his breeding plumage matched the water nicely.
No need to comment. Just filling in some holes. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
7th May 2024
7th May 24
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Photo Details
Views
14
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
12th May 2024 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
ocean
,
ocean beach
,
capemountainphoto
,
breeding plumage
,
pelagic cormorant
