Pigeon Guillemots Flying to Their Nests

Still haven’t been able to go through my pictures from recent trip but our morning hike was blessed with one of my favorite birds….pigeon guillemots. They nest in a cave on one of the nearby beaches that are only really accessible in love tides. And they are adorable with their bright red feet and inside their beaks. They fly amazingly fast and usually unpredictably so I was tickled to catch some in flight.

