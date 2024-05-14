Sign up
Previous
Photo 3989
I've Got My Eyes On You
I know I am way behind but I've been ploughing through more than 2000 shots from our trip to Klamath Falls bird refuge. I liked how this male California quail was checking out the female.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
14th May 2024
14th May 24
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Tags
birds
,
california quail
,
capemountainphoto
,
klamath falls bird refuge
