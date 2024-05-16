Previous
Just One by jgpittenger
Photo 3992

Just One

So many stunning colors of bearded irises…like eye candy. @walks@7 and I had a fun morning there photographing together. It’s been a long time since I’ve had a photo buddy.
16th May 2024 16th May 24

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
