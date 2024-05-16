Sign up
Previous
Photo 3992
Just One
So many stunning colors of bearded irises…like eye candy.
@walks@7
and I had a fun morning there photographing together. It’s been a long time since I’ve had a photo buddy.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
16th May 2024
16th May 24
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon.
Tags
flower
,
iris
,
capemountainphoto
,
gardens”
,
“schreiner’s
