Photo 4006
Three White Faced Ibis
Best on black to see their beautiful breeding plumage
27th May 2024
27th May 24
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
birds
capemountainphoto
white faced ibis
klamath falls
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific comp.
May 28th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Such a great capture. They look graceful.
May 28th, 2024
Thom Mitchell
ace
Beautiful blue background!
May 28th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Magic.
May 28th, 2024
L. H.
ace
Incredible! Hey, I lived in Portland for like 50 years and now I live in Scappoose. Are you taking pictures of these birds down on our coast? If you are, would you mind letting me know where? it’s just so breathtaking? I’d like to take a chance to try myself. if you don’t feel comfortable, that’s OK too.
May 28th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Wow, quite a crew. Great capture of them all
May 28th, 2024
