Three White Faced Ibis by jgpittenger
Photo 4006

Three White Faced Ibis

Best on black to see their beautiful breeding plumage
27th May 2024 27th May 24

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Shutterbug ace
Terrific comp.
May 28th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Such a great capture. They look graceful.
May 28th, 2024  
Thom Mitchell ace
Beautiful blue background!
May 28th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Magic.
May 28th, 2024  
L. H. ace
Incredible! Hey, I lived in Portland for like 50 years and now I live in Scappoose. Are you taking pictures of these birds down on our coast? If you are, would you mind letting me know where? it’s just so breathtaking? I’d like to take a chance to try myself. if you don’t feel comfortable, that’s OK too.

May 28th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Wow, quite a crew. Great capture of them all
May 28th, 2024  
