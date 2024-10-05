Previous
twilight curve by jgpittenger
Photo 4067

twilight curve

The stars were just coming out so they are really pale but the color was irresistible.
Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1114% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 5th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Wow!
October 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise