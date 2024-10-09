Sign up
Photo 4070
Sunset at Heceta Lighthouse Park
On our way up to Cape Perpetua we saw this sky beginning to happen so we stopped at the beach. I really loved the triangle formed by the clouds and the reflections. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off.
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
7th October 2024 6:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
,
rocks
,
capemountainphoto
,
heceta beach park
