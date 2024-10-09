Previous
Sunset at Heceta Lighthouse Park by jgpittenger
Sunset at Heceta Lighthouse Park

On our way up to Cape Perpetua we saw this sky beginning to happen so we stopped at the beach. I really loved the triangle formed by the clouds and the reflections. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Jane Pittenger
