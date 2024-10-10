Aurora at the Lighthouse

Best on black for sure. I've always wanted to go to Iceland or Alaska for the Northern Lights but I've figured that should be on the bucket list for my next lifetime (LOL). But last night the dancing lights came to us in Oregon. I had had a grueling day and the sky was overcast, so I didn't expect they'd really happen. But a friend alerted me and we went out to shoot from the light house view point since it offered the best Northern view. WOW! What a thrill to watch them dance. I shot lots of photos so you will probably see more in the days to come.

