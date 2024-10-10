Previous
Aurora at the Lighthouse by jgpittenger
Photo 4071

Aurora at the Lighthouse

Best on black for sure. I've always wanted to go to Iceland or Alaska for the Northern Lights but I've figured that should be on the bucket list for my next lifetime (LOL). But last night the dancing lights came to us in Oregon. I had had a grueling day and the sky was overcast, so I didn't expect they'd really happen. But a friend alerted me and we went out to shoot from the light house view point since it offered the best Northern view. WOW! What a thrill to watch them dance. I shot lots of photos so you will probably see more in the days to come.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1115% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Wowza! You got some great color--beautiful!
October 11th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
I can only imagine the thrill! Wowser!!
October 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise