Previous
Photo 4072
Star Falling into Big Dipper in Aurora Show
I was tickled to see the falling star falling into the big dipper. Thank you for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Tags
night
,
ocean
,
stars
,
northern lights
,
capemountainphoto
,
heceta lighthouse
,
falling star
Judith Johnson
ace
Incredible!
October 12th, 2024
