Star Falling into Big Dipper in Aurora Show by jgpittenger
Star Falling into Big Dipper in Aurora Show

I was tickled to see the falling star falling into the big dipper. Thank you for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
I live on the Central Coast of Oregon.
Judith Johnson ace
Incredible!
October 12th, 2024  
