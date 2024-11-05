Sign up
Previous
Photo 4084
Rays light up spider’s web
A surprise on our hike today
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
0
1
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6465
photos
243
followers
98
following
1118% complete
4077
4078
4079
4080
4081
4082
4083
4084
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
5th November 2024 8:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
line
,
capemountainphoto
,
“county
,
web”
,
“sun
,
road”
,
rays””spider
