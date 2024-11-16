Sign up
Photo 4087
Sun in the Woods After Days of Rain
More beautiful early morning gifts for the sun coming out and kissing the wet trees.
Thanks for your visits. I'm way behind again d/t taking an online photo class and its homework assignments as well as some medical issues. Sorry about that
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
3
3
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Tags
trees
,
sun rays
,
capemountainphoto
,
cummins creek trail
Corinne C
ace
Such a stunning capture!
November 18th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
Gorgeous
ace
Gorgeous
November 18th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fabulous rays.
November 18th, 2024
