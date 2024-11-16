Previous
Sun in the Woods After Days of Rain by jgpittenger
Sun in the Woods After Days of Rain

More beautiful early morning gifts for the sun coming out and kissing the wet trees.
Thanks for your visits. I'm way behind again d/t taking an online photo class and its homework assignments as well as some medical issues. Sorry about that
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Corinne C ace
Such a stunning capture!
November 18th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
November 18th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fabulous rays.
November 18th, 2024  
