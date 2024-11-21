Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4091
Black and White Surf at Shore Acres
Best on black. This is another shot from our recent king tides, high surf, and bomb cyclone.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
2
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6472
photos
243
followers
98
following
1120% complete
View this month »
4084
4085
4086
4087
4088
4089
4090
4091
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
20th November 2024 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
rocks
,
ocean
,
surf
,
shore acres
,
capemountainphoto
Corinne C
ace
Spectacular waves
November 22nd, 2024
eDorre
ace
Just wow!
November 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close