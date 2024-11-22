Previous
Stormy Seas Over the Rocks by jgpittenger
Stormy Seas Over the Rocks

Looking South at Shore Acres during high surf. I find this place exhilarating when the waves are high.
22nd November 2024

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Jane Pittenger
