Photo 4093
Ruby Crowned Kinglet
We have a bunch of these cuties around our place right now and boy are they quick. They keep sneaking behind the leaves so the autofocus struggles.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon.
6475
photos
243
followers
98
following
Tags
home
bird
ruby crowned kinglet
capemountainphoto
amyK
ace
Nice shot. I’ve only seen these once and I remember how hard it was to keep up with them! :)
November 27th, 2024
