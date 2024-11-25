Previous
Ruby Crowned Kinglet by jgpittenger
Ruby Crowned Kinglet

We have a bunch of these cuties around our place right now and boy are they quick. They keep sneaking behind the leaves so the autofocus struggles.
Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
amyK ace
Nice shot. I’ve only seen these once and I remember how hard it was to keep up with them! :)
November 27th, 2024  
