Little Anna Taking Off by jgpittenger
Photo 4094

Little Anna Taking Off

.We've had a couple days of sunshine! Two Annas seem to be overwintering and they show up at the feeders when the sun comes out.
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Jane Pittenger

Christine Sztukowski ace
Marvelous
November 29th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Love the name Anna….little Anna is looking beautiful hovering there!
November 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding!
November 29th, 2024  
