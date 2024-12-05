Sign up
Previous
Photo 4105
Moon and Venus from Cape Arago
Best on black. we went down to Coos Bay for the Christmas lights show and took a detour afterwards to shoot the moon and Venus over the rocks.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Photo Details
Tags
night
,
moon
,
ocean
,
stars
,
venus
,
capemountainphoto
,
cape arago
