Previous
Photo 4106
Pavilion Xmas lights
Best on black. I liked the elegance of this at the Christmas lights show.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
3
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off.
6492
photos
240
followers
97
following
1124% complete
4099
4100
4101
4102
4103
4104
4105
4106
4102
1884
4103
4104
501
4105
4106
1885
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
4th December 2024 6:28pm
Tags
night
,
christmas lights
,
pavilion
,
shore acres
,
capemountainphoto
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful!
December 7th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 7th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty.
December 7th, 2024
