Previous
Photo 4117
black and white surf
for @marshwader...a black and white version of the high surf
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
1
4
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6506
photos
240
followers
98
following
1127% complete
View this month »
4117
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
1
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
12th December 2021 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
Wow, crazy surf. Awesome capture.
January 3rd, 2025
