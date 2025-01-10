Previous
Sun Rays and Waterfall by jgpittenger
Photo 4125

Sun Rays and Waterfall

We took a trip to Silver Falls to celebrate my birthday and were gifted with the amazing experience of seeing this waterfall through sun rays. It was amazing. Sadly the photo doesn't do it justice.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
