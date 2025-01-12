Previous
Walk at Sunset light by jgpittenger
Photo 4127

Walk at Sunset light

My son invited us on a sunset walk to celebrate my birthday and there was a sweet sunset.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Corinne C ace
Beautiful copper tones!

Happy birthday!
January 13th, 2025  
