Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4128
Wow
The sun burst called us down the trail as we began to glimpse the waterfall on the right.
Thanks for the visit, comments, suggestions, favs
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6523
photos
239
followers
98
following
1130% complete
View this month »
4121
4122
4123
4124
4125
4126
4127
4128
Latest from all albums
1891
4124
4125
1892
4126
1893
4127
4128
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
9th January 2025 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
trail
,
sun burst
,
silver falls
,
capemountainphoto
,
south falls
Helene
ace
yes! wow! and fav!!!
January 13th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Such beautiful light.
January 13th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Amazing burst!
January 13th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Otherworldly
January 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close