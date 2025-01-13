Previous
Wow
Wow

The sun burst called us down the trail as we began to glimpse the waterfall on the right.
Jane Pittenger

Helene ace
yes! wow! and fav!!!
January 13th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Such beautiful light.
January 13th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Amazing burst!
January 13th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Otherworldly
January 13th, 2025  
