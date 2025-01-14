Sign up
Previous
Photo 4129
Lower South Falls at Silver Falls
Another shot from our waterfall adventure. I liked the little sun star above it.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
3
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Tags
waterfall
,
silver falls
,
capemountainphoto
,
south falls
Linda Godwin
Powerful vertical drop
January 14th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
So beautifully impressive.
January 14th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
January 14th, 2025
