Photo 4130
Hooded Merganzer with Pond Creature
I'm not sure what she has in her beak for dinner. Maybe a crayfish? tadpole in process of becoming a frog?
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
2
1
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6527
photos
239
followers
98
following
1131% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
16th January 2025 12:48pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
dry lake
,
capemountainphoto
,
hooded merganser
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Love it
January 18th, 2025
Kartia
ace
Looks like it put up quite a fight.
January 18th, 2025
