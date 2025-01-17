Previous
Ready for Take Off by jgpittenger
Photo 4131

Ready for Take Off

A little male Annas enjoying a day with sun. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oooh wow
January 18th, 2025  
Kartia ace
I just love his colouring, especially the pop of pink!
January 18th, 2025  
