Photo 4132
Looking South from Cape Perpetua
Best on black. Sorry to be behind but we've had our grandson visiting. He is a photographer too so we had fun going out to shoot the stars last night.
Thank you for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
3
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6529
photos
239
followers
98
following
1132% complete
4126
4127
4128
4129
4130
4131
4132
4133
4127
4128
4129
4130
1894
4131
4132
4133
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
18th January 2025 9:17pm
night
,
ocean
,
stars
,
crab boats
,
cape perpetua
,
capemountaiphoto
KV
ace
So many stars… even with the bright lights from the crab boats.
January 19th, 2025
Allison Maltese
ace
Lovely star lit shot. I hope to see that in May!
January 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
January 20th, 2025
