Looking South from Cape Perpetua by jgpittenger
Photo 4132

Looking South from Cape Perpetua

Best on black. Sorry to be behind but we've had our grandson visiting. He is a photographer too so we had fun going out to shoot the stars last night.
Thank you for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
So many stars… even with the bright lights from the crab boats.
January 19th, 2025  
Lovely star lit shot. I hope to see that in May!
January 20th, 2025  
Lovely
January 20th, 2025  
