Previous
Forest Gifts by jgpittenger
Photo 4139

Forest Gifts

Scenes like this that bless my daily hike, remind me to breathe.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1133% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact